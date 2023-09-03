The Buffalo Bisons are loving the friendly confines of Sahlen Field.

The Bisons wrapped up a six-game sweep of Indianapolis on Sunday with an 8-3 victory before an announced crowd of 7,099 at the downtown ballpark.

It marked the first 6-0 series at home for the Herd since a 2021 series against Syracuse. Buffalo has won 10 straight at home, two shy of the mark of 12 set in 1990.

Better yet, the Bisons are 20-5 at home the second half of the season and stand 33-22 overall since the International League break. Buffalo stands in third place in the IL North’s second-half standing. Buffalo has won seven straight overall.

The Bisons are off Monday and begin a big, six-game home series against Lehigh Valley, starting at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. Buffalo entered Sunday just a game behind Durham and Lehigh Valley in the IL North.

Bisons left fielder Rafael Lantigua went 3 for 4 Sunday with three RBIs. His RBI double to left-center field in the seventh inning snapped a 2-2 tie. The Bisons had five doubles, four of them consecutive, in a five-run seventh inning.

First baseman Damiano Palmegiani was called up from AA New Hampshire Saturday. He’s had a pair of two-hit games and is 4 for 7. Palmegiani went 2 for 3 Sunday with his first three AAA RBIs, a first-inning sac fly and a two-run double to left in the seventh.

Six Bisons pitchers combined to hold the Indians to six hits. Starter Mitch White went five innings. A combined relief pitching effort by Yosver Zulueta, Connor Cooke, Zach Pop, Nate Pearson and Rowan Wick helped Buffalo maintain their lead. The five put up a total of five strikeouts, and allowed only one run to wrap up the game.

Palmegiani’s two hits Saturday helped the Bisons score a 7-3 victory over the Indians. Wes Parsons improved to 8-2 by allowing just one hit and no runs over five innings.

Second baseman Orelvis Martinez hit his eighth home run of the season in a four-run second inning, and the Bisons never looked back.

Weeknight start times for the Bisons shift from 7:05 to 6:05 p.m. in September.

No Dog Day: The Bisons have canceled Wednesday’s Dog Day promotion because dogs are housed in the right-field corner, and that section of concourse is closed for remediation work after Friday’s fire. The game remains on. The team will work with ticket holders who don’t want to attend sans dogs.