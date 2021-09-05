Bisons complete series sweep of Scranton/Wilkes- Barre, run win streak to eight

Buffalo's winning streak seemed ready to end on Sunday at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa. Not so fast, though.

The Bisons scored three times in the top of the 11th inning with the help of some daring baserunning and defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 9-6 for a seven-game sweep of the first-place series with the RailRiders and a five-game lead in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East.

Key to the winning rally was the steal of third base by catcher Kellin Deglan, who was placed at second base to start the inning. After a walk to Logan Warmoth, Forrest Wall singled to score Deglan and send Warmoth to third. Otto Lopez singled to drive home Warmoth, and Wall came in on Richard Urena's sacrifice fly. It was a close tag play at home plate and RailRiders manager Doug Davis was ejected for his protest to plate umpire Chris Marco.

The Herd had taken the lead in the 10th with the help of a heads-up play by Urena, but the RailRiders tied it with a ground-rule double by Jonathan Davis. Urena, who was placed at second base to start the inning, tagged up and advanced to third on a fly ball and was in position to score easily when Cullen Large lined a single off the right foot of Scranton pitcher Adam Warren.