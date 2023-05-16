Tyler Heineman’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning broke open a close game and helped the Buffalo Bisons beat the Rochester Red Wings 7-4 on Tuesday at Sahlen Field.

The teams will play the second game of the series at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The Red Wings (15-23) broke through in the top of the third inning. Richie Martin and Darren Baker drew walks to lead off the inning and Jake Alu, who was optioned to Rochester from the Nationals on Monday, doubled to left to score Martin and put runners at second and third. After Carter Kieboom walked, Travis Blankenhorn hit a two-run double to right to make it 3-0.

The Bisons (19-21) tied it in the bottom of the fourth. After not registering a hit through the first three innings, the Bisons mounted a rally. Jordan Luplow doubled to left and went to third on an infield single by Wynton Bernard. Otto Lopez walked to load the bases. Luplow scored when Rochester pitcher Wily Peralta balked. Davis Schneider then hit a sacrifice fly to plate Bernard, and Lopez scored on a throwing error by Red Wings second baseball Baker on the play.

Buffalo took a 4-3 lead in the fifth when Ernie Clement scored on Bernard’s force out.

The Herd took a commanding 7-3 lead in the seventh. Luplow doubled and Bernard walked before Lopez lined out to right. LJ Talley came on to run for Luplow before Schneider singled to load the bases. Heineman singled to right to score Talley and Bernard and Schneider scored on a single by Cam Eden before the Red Wings got out of the jam.

Rochester added a run in the ninth on an RBI double by Alu.

Clement, Luplow and Eden each finished with two hits, with Luplow belting two doubles and Eden one.

Drew Hutchison (1-2) picked up the win for the Bisons. He allowed three earned runs on three hits and six walks over five innings. He struck out three. Paul Fry came on with runners at second and third with two outs in the ninth and struck out Blankenhorn to earn his third save.

Peralta (0-3) took the loss for the Red Wings.