The Buffalo Bisons capped their sensational month of July with another big offensive display Sunday at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons pounded out 13 hits and rolled past the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 11-8, to claim five of six games in the series.

The Bisons scored in double figures for third straight day and for just the third time in the modern era. Their victories the past three games were by 12-2, 14-7 and 11-8. That has not been done since Aug. 22-23-24, 2014, vs. Scranton and Pawtucket.

Buffalo has won seven of its last 10 and 12 of its last 16. The Bisons (17-9) stand in first place in the International League East Division for the second half of the season, a game ahead of Lehigh Valley.

The Herd is off Monday and plays its next 12 games on the road, beginning Tuesday at Lehigh Valley. The next home game for Buffalo is not until Aug. 15 against Rochester.

Ernie Clement, the 27-year-old second baseman, stayed hot for Buffalo, going 3 for 5 and hitting his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot in the third inning. Clement improved his batting average to .352.

Buffalo leads the IL East in runs scored (188) the second half of the season and stands first in on-base percentage (.414) and first in on-base-plus slugging (.922).

A three-run fourth inning and a four-run fifth gave the Bisons a 9-2 lead.

In the fourth, Rafael Lantigua singled home Davis Schneider, who had reached base with a leadoff single. Then Tyler Heineman doubled into the right-center field gap to score Lantigua, and the next batter, Mason McCoy, scorched a ground ball to third that the RailRiders’ Westbrook couldn’t handle, scoring Heineman.

The Bisons extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Clement started it with a double, and then Spencer Horwitz singled him home. Addison Barger walked shortly after, and then Orelvis Martinez smashed a ball over the center-field fence for a three-run homer to make the score 9-2.