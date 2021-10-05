Bisons' Casey Candaele, Kevin Smith earn Triple-A East postseason awards

Buffalo Bisons manager Casey Candaele has been named Triple-A East co-Manager of the Year and shortstop Kevin Smith was named to the East All-Star team, it was announced Tuesday by Minor League Baseball.

Mike Harrington: Lots of what-ifs for Blue Jays as playoff dream fades away "Knowing that you win 91 games and you didn't make the playoffs really hurts me, hurts all my teammates," Guerrero said.

Candaele, who led Buffalo to its first division title since 2005 and a second-place finish in the Triple-A Final Stretch tournament, is the fifth Bisons manager in the modern era to earn a league's Manager of the Year honors. He joins Marc Bombard (1992), Joel Skinner (2000), Eric Wedge (2001) and Marty Brown (2004).

Candaele, who played on three straight Buffalo postseason clubs from 1995-97, shared the award with Durham's Brady Williams. Candaele led the Herd to a 71-46 record in the regular season and an 8-1 mark in the Final Stretch as Buffalo posted its highest winning percentage since 2001 and its second-best since 1927. The Bisons won 43 home games this season, tied for the third-most in the minors, and went 29-13 while starting the season in Trenton, N.J., before moving to Buffalo.