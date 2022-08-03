Bisons can't get runners home in a 5-2 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored four runs in the third inning Wednesday and held on for a 5-2 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bisons in an International League game.

Buffalo (53-48) did finish with 11 hits on the night, but the Bisons stranded 13 runners.

The Herd only managed a run in the fourth on Cullen Large’s solo homer to right center and another in the seventh when LJ Talley drove in Spencer Horwitz with his run-scoring single. It was the fifth home run of the season for Large and his 37th RBI.

Starting pitcher Bowden Francis allowed four runs on four hits in three innings and took the loss. Francis (5-8) struck out five and walked two.

Talley, the Bisons second baseman, finished 4-for-5 with an RBI. Nathan Lukes had a pair of hits. Leadoff hitter Vinny Capra was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and left seven runners on base.

Right-fielder Tyler Wade was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored for the RailRiders (52-49), the top affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.