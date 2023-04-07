The Buffalo Bisons finally were able to open their home schedule Friday, but their bullpen fell apart in both games of a doubleheader as they were swept by the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field.

Worcester scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the first game 3-1, then the Red Sox rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh in the second game for a 9-5 victory.

The teams will play again Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

In the first game, the Red Sox (4-1) broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning by scoring twice on wild pitches by Bisons reliever Nate Pearson for a 3-1 victory.

With the game tied, David Hamilton led off the top of the seventh with a bunt single, then he stole second. Bobby Dalbec reached on an infield single, with Hamilton advancing to third. Pearson uncorked his first wild pitch, allowing Hamilton to score and Dalbec to go to second. Enmanuel Valdez walked before Niko Goodrum’s groundout moved the runners to second and third. Pearson then threw his second wild pitch to score Dalbec.

The Bisons (2-3) put runners at first and second with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Red Sox reliever Andrew Politi got Wynton Bernard to fly out and induced Tanner Morris to hit into a 3-6-3 double play to end the game.

Buffalo took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Morris drew a bases-loaded walk. Worcester tied it in the fourth on Dalbec’s RBI groundout.

Chase Shugart (1-0) got the win for the Red Sox with one inning of scoreless relief. Politi registered his first save of the season. Pearson (0-1) took the loss.

Bisons starter Casey Lawrence pitched five innings of one-hit ball. He stuck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two stolen bases for Worcester.

In the nightcap, Buffalo led 5-3 in the top of the seventh when Nick Sogard doubled with one out and scored on Jarren Duran’s triple. Dalbec doubled to plate Duran and tie the score. Jorge Alfaro’s single scored Dalbec and the Red Sox pulled away.

Jackson Rees (0-1) took the loss, allowing six earned runs on four hits and two walks in one-third of an inning.

Otto Lopez went 3-for-4 with two triples and an RBI for the Buffalo. Bernard had two hits.

Bisons on the air

The Bisons have announced a 13-game television schedule on MyTV Buffalo WNYO, beginning with Saturday’s 4:05 p.m. game against Worcester.

The station will air a game during every homestand from Sahlen Field. Opponents include the Triple A affiliates of the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as games against Thruway rivals, the Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Chiefs.

Pat Malacaro will handle play-by-play and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire will serve as the analyst.