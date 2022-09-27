 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bisons blow past RailRaiders

  Updated
  • 0
Rochester Red Wings at Buffalo Bisons

Buffalo Bisons Rafael Lantigua hits the ball during a baseball game against the Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field on Sept. 22, 2022. 

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Rafael Lantigua went 3-for-5 with an RBI and stolen base and Trevor Schwecke and Eric Stamets each knocked in two runs to lead the Buffalo Bisons to an 8-1 victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

The Bisons (76-71) wrap up the regular season today at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Game time is 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo took a 4-0 lead in the third inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Davis Schneider drew a walk to force home Schwecke to make it 1-0. LJ Talley scored on a balk and Nathan Lukes scored on Addison Barger’s ground out. Schneider scored on Lantigua’s single.

After the RailRiders (82-67) cut the lead to 4-1 in the fourth, the Herd put the game away with four more in the sixth. Schwecke belted a two-run triple and Stamets capped the rally with a two-run homer.

Eric Yardley (3-2) picked up the victory for the Bisons.

