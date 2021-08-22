Bisons blow out Syracuse, remain in first place

For starters: After producing only seven runs in the first four games of the series, the Buffalo Bisons’ offense came back to life Sunday in a 9-2 victory over the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse.

The Herd will head into a day off Monday and a six-game home series against the Worcester Red Sox, having regained a little momentum after losing three of the first four games in Syracuse, including a 1-hit shutout on Saturday.

Casey Lawrence, who went five innings in his second effective start in a row, and four relievers limited the Mets to four hits. Both Syracuse runs were on homers, one by Jose Martinez in the bottom of the fourth and the other by Albert Almora off Nate Pearson in the sixth. After the Almora blast, the Mets had only one hit the rest of the way against Anthony Castro. Hobie Harris and Jacob Barnes has the other two hits for the Mets.