Bisons blow out Syracuse, remain in first place

For starters: After producing only seven runs in the first four games of the series, the Buffalo Bisons’ offense came back to life Sunday in a 9-2 victory over the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse.
The Herd will head into a day off Monday and a six-game home series against the Worcester Red Sox, having regained a little momentum after losing three of the first four games in Syracuse, including a 1-hit shutout on Saturday.
Casey Lawrence, who went five innings in his second effective start in a row, and four relievers limited the Mets to four hits. Both Syracuse runs were on homers, one by Jose Martinez in the bottom of the fourth and the other by Albert Almora off Nate Pearson in the sixth. After the Almora blast, the Mets had only one hit the rest of the way against Anthony Castro. Hobie Harris and Jacob Barnes has the other two hits for the Mets.
How the game was won: Richard Urena doubled home two runs to give the Bisons a 2-0 lead in the third. Tyler White led off with a double and moved to third on a single by Nash Knight. White scored on a sacrifice fly by Kellin Deglan. Logan Warmoth’s eighth homer of the season made it 5-0. Buffalo tacked on three runs in the last two innings with the benefit of just two hits. Four walks and a wild pitch by Syracuse pitching helped. The most effective Syracuse pitcher was Arodys Vizcaino, who struck out the side in the fifth with his fastball, which has been clocked at 100 mph.
The stocky 30-year-old righthander was pitching in a game for the first time since May 27. He’d been on the injured list since then.
Star of the game: Besides Lawrence, who struck out four and walked none after six shutout innings in his previous start against Rochester, it was Warmoth, who seemed to be in the middle of a lot of scoring. He was 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs, including his home run.
Still in first: The Bisons (56-36) went into Sunday with a half-game lead over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (55-37) in the Northeast Division standings of Triple-A East. They picked up a half game on the RailRiders, whose game at Worcester was called off because of the approaching Hurricane Henri in Southern New England. The game was canceled and will not be made up because it was the last series between the teams this season.
Next: The Woo Sox will flee stormy New England and come to Sahlen Field for Tuesday’s opener of a six-game series against the Bisons. There will be four 7:05 p.m. starts before a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Saturday and a 1:05 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Probables for the first two games against Worcester are lefty Nick Allgeyer (4-3, 4.50) of the Bisons vs. right-hander Raynel Espinal (8-4, 3.96) and right-hander Bowden Francis (7-3, 3.77) against lefty Kyle Hart (4-7, 4.57).