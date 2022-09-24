Bisons blow late lead in loss to Rochester

Jack Dunn's two-run double to left snapped an eighth-inning tie and the Rochester Red Wings went on to beat the Buffalo Bisons, 7-4, Saturday afternoon in the Herd's penultimate home game of the season in Sahlen Field.

The Bisons fell to 74-70 with five games left in their season and are battling Lehigh Valley for fourth in the International League East. The Herd's loss dropped Buffalo into a tie with the IronPigs.

Dunn bounced a ground-rule hit over the fence in left-center off Buffalo reliever Nate Pearson (2-1) to score the final two runs in a three-run inning. Pearson, trying to work his way back into the Toronto bullpen, maintained his velocity in the 97-99 mph range but gave up three hits and walked two in just two-thirds of an inning. Pearson got the final two outs of the seventh but failed to record one in the eighth as Rochester touched him for three hits and a walk in the inning before he was taken out of the game.

The Bisons had taken a 4-3 lead in the seventh on a two-run home run to right by Trevor Schwecke, his second of the season. The Bisons also scored on RBI singles by Stevie Berman in the second and Davis Schneider in the third.

The home schedule concludes Sunday at 1 and the game will be on Radio 1400 because of conflicts with the Bills and Sabres broadcasts. Buffalo is 2-3 in the series against Rochester and concludes its season with four games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, starting with a doubleheader on Monday night.