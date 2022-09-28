 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bisons blanked in season finale at Scranton, finish tied for fourth in division

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bisons

Buffalo Bisons manager Jeff Ware.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Bisons went down meekly in their season finale Wednesday night, getting just three hits and striking out 11 times in a 3-0 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa.

The loss gave Buffalo a final record of 76-72 and the Herd finish tied with Lehigh Valley for fourth place in the 10-team International League East. It was the latest finish to a regular season in the Bisons' modern era, and the most games Buffalo has played since 1964.

Buffalo went 43-42 under manager Casey Candaele and 33-30 under interim manager Jeff Ware, who was promoted in July after Candaele became bench coach in Toronto.

Derek Dietrich's second-inning solo home run off Buffalo starter Hayden Juenger was the only run Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would need. The Bisons got only one runner to third base and did not get a hit in the season's final 4 1/3 innings.

People are also reading…

The Bisons will also start the 2023 season in PNC Field, with an opener on March 31 that will be the earliest in franchise history. Their home opener in Sahlen Field is April 4 against Worcester.

The Durham Bulls clinched the IL East title Tuesday night with a victory at Charlotte while the Bisons posted an 8-1 win over the RailRiders, who finished second and were three games back.

Durham, IL West champion Nashville and Pacific Coast League champions El Paso and Reno will be in Las Vegas for Triple-A Championship Weekend starting Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

El Paso and Reno will meet in a one-game showdown for the PCL title Friday night at 10. Durham and Nashville play for the IL title Saturday night at 9. The winners meet Sunday night at 7 in the Triple-A National Championship.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bisons blow past RailRaiders

Bisons blow past RailRaiders

Rafael Lantigua went 3-for-5 with an RBI and stolen base and Trevor Schwecke and Eric Stamets each knocked in two runs to lead the Buffalo Bisons to an 8-1 victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth

Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth

Aaron Judge fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center field wall, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single to clinch their sixth straight playoff berth. Judge had walked three times and struck out once before he came to the plate with the score tied 4-4 in the ninth. He drove a fastball from Matt Barnes just to the right of straightaway center. The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited in anticipation as Judge jogged toward first base. But they groaned in unison as Kiké Hernández made the catch a step in front of the fence.

Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates 14-2

Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates 14-2

Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started the New York Yankees to a 14-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. A day after hitting home run No. 60 to spark a stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s game-ending slam, Judge doubled on the first pitch to him in the first and fifth innings. Judge leads the AL in average, home runs and RBIs, in position to become the first Triple Crown winner in a decade. Cabrera and Gleyber Torres had five RBIs each.

Just call them champions, young Guardians win AL Central

Just call them champions, young Guardians win AL Central

The young Cleveland Guardians finished what they started. Rookie Steven Kwan hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs as the Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 10-4 to clinch the AL Central. Baseball's youngest team, the Guardians have won seven straight and gone 18-3 since being tied for first on Sept. 4. It's Cleveland's first division title since 2018 and it came in the team's first season after changing its name from Indians to Guardians. Manager Terry Francona was in the middle of a chaotic celebration in the clubhouse. It was a personal triumph for the 63-year-old who battled serious health problems the past two years.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News