Bisons blanked in season finale at Scranton, finish tied for fourth in division

The Buffalo Bisons went down meekly in their season finale Wednesday night, getting just three hits and striking out 11 times in a 3-0 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa.

The loss gave Buffalo a final record of 76-72 and the Herd finish tied with Lehigh Valley for fourth place in the 10-team International League East. It was the latest finish to a regular season in the Bisons' modern era, and the most games Buffalo has played since 1964.

Buffalo went 43-42 under manager Casey Candaele and 33-30 under interim manager Jeff Ware, who was promoted in July after Candaele became bench coach in Toronto.

Derek Dietrich's second-inning solo home run off Buffalo starter Hayden Juenger was the only run Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would need. The Bisons got only one runner to third base and did not get a hit in the season's final 4 1/3 innings.

The Bisons will also start the 2023 season in PNC Field, with an opener on March 31 that will be the earliest in franchise history. Their home opener in Sahlen Field is April 4 against Worcester.

The Durham Bulls clinched the IL East title Tuesday night with a victory at Charlotte while the Bisons posted an 8-1 win over the RailRiders, who finished second and were three games back.

Durham, IL West champion Nashville and Pacific Coast League champions El Paso and Reno will be in Las Vegas for Triple-A Championship Weekend starting Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

El Paso and Reno will meet in a one-game showdown for the PCL title Friday night at 10. Durham and Nashville play for the IL title Saturday night at 9. The winners meet Sunday night at 7 in the Triple-A National Championship.