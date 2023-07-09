Otto Lopez and Jamie Ritchie each drove in three runs to lead the Buffalo Bisons to an 8-2 road win over the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday afternoon.

The Bisons and Red Wings split their six-game series entering the International League’s four-day mid-season break.

The Bisons (6-5 in the season’s second half) never trailed, leading 5-0 after two innings. They added three runs in the eighth.

Right-hander Casey Lawrence scattered six hits over six innings and allowed one earned run to improve to 3-7. The Bisons’ bullpen allowed one hit and struck out three in the final three innings.

The Bisons’ Davis Schneider started the scoring with a first-inning solo home run to right field (his 16th of the season).

In the second, the Bisons scored on Ritchie’s groundout and Lopez’s three-run double.

The Red Wings got within 5-2 with single runs in the third (Erick Meija single) and fifth (Travis Blakenhorn single).

The Bisons pulled away in the eighth on Ritchie’s two-run single to left and Spencer Horwitz’s bases-loaded walk.

Lopez went 2-for-5 and Ritchie 1-for-4. Tanner Morris went 3-for-4 for the Bisons.

Lawrence’s outing tied his longest of the season. He last won a decision on June 15, but has allowed only one earned run in his last two starts (11 innings), lowering his earned run average from 5.20 to 4.67.

The Bisons next play Friday when they host Toledo at 7:05 p.m.