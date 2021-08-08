Bisons beat Lehigh Valley, ready to return to Buffalo on Tuesday

Remember the Bisons? They are back. At last.

Buffalo's Triple-A baseball team will return to Sahlen Field for the first time since Aug. 29, 2019, taking on the Rochester Red Wings at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

It's "Reopening Day" for the Herd, who made Trenton, N.J., their temporary home while the Toronto Blue Jays took over Sahlen Field. The Bisons' 2020 season was wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic.

You'll need a scorecard because only a few 2021 Bisons got into the action with the team two seasons ago. Middle infielder Richard Urena played the most action for the Herd in 2019, appearing in 98 games at shortstop and second base. Third baseman Nash Knight played three games and outfielder Forrest Wall appeared in 14.

A few of the pitchers will be familiar. Bryan Baker, Travis Bergen, Anthony Kay, Zach Logue, Kirby Snead and Jacob Waguespack on the current active roster had stints with Buffalo in 2019.

Tuesday's game will be the opener of a six-day, six-game homestand against the Red Wings before the Bisons go back on the road. After that, series with the Worcester Red Sox, Syracuse Mets and Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs with a busy promotional schedule remain on the home schedule until the regular season finale at Sahlen on Sept. 26.