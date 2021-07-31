 Skip to main content
Bisons announce suites are sold out for 2021 schedule in Sahlen Field
Buffalo Bisons

Buffalo Bisons practice gear sits in a hallway at Sahlen field on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bisons announced Saturday that all suites for the 2021 season at Sahlen Field have been sold out.

The team began suite sales last week for its 23-game home schedule at a discounted price of $259 for 12 tickets, including some food and soft drinks. The team said it has opened a waiting list for those who inquired and could not be served.

Individual tickets remain on sale for the home season that begins Aug. 10 against Rochester. As previously announced by the team, all tickets are $10 and seating is general admission.

The club has also announced it is holding a job fair for seasonal food service employment during this season's games on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.at the ballpark’s Consumer’s Pub at the Park restaurant. Applicants should enter through the restaurant entrance on Washington Street.

The team is hiring concession stand managers, cooks, cashiers, commissary workers and porters. Applicants can can more information at the Bisons.com Employment Page or by contacting the team at info@bisons.com or 846-2059.

