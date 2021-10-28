Bisons announce return of Star Wars Night as sales open for ticket packs and suites

Shelved for two seasons by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Buffalo Bisons are bringing back one of their most popular promotions during the 2022 season.
Star Wars Night, which has routinely drawn sellout crowds to Sahlen Field, will be held June 11 as the headline attraction for the game against the Worcester Red Sox. The announcement came from the team Thursday as it unveiled sales of ticket packs for the 2022 season.
The Star Wars Night Pack features four tickets, four hot dog/soda coupons and one commemorative laser sword. It starts at $91, a savings of nearly 20%, and is customizable with additional tickets, food coupons and laser swords, the Bisons said.
Star Wars Night, a longtime promotion that began in 2008 and was the brainchild of current Herd General Manager Anthony Sprague when he was in the club's sales department, is an elaborate gamelong event featuring dozens of costumed Star Wars characters.
Video segments filmed in the ballpark are played between innings to advance a storyline, capped by a postgame "battle" on the field and fireworks display. The Bisons also wear commemorative Star Wars-themed jerseys.
As previously announced by the club, the season opener is April 5 against the Iowa Cubs and the 144-game schedule runs through Sept. 21. Games are currently on sale only for pack purchases and not for individual tickets.
Star Wars Night packs and all other packages are available at Bisons.com. Also on sale are:
12-Ticket Flex Pack: Twelve undated tickets that can be used in any combination for any game ($153).
Family Pack: Four tickets, $25 in concession dollars and 25% off at the ballpark gift shops. Also customizable with more tickets or concession dollars (starts at $85).
Suites and party areas: Available for all games, the team has announced that suites with 12 tickets and a food package are available for April and May for $329, a savings of 60%. The offer excludes Opening Day and runs through Nov. 5.
Buster's Kids Club Membership: Available for children 12 and under and on sale for $15 through Dec. 31. Membership includes two undated Sunday flex tickets, a T-shirt, a passport with coupons for free concessions and access to special in-game activities and benefits, including an "express line" for postgame Kids Run the Bases.