Bisons announce return of Star Wars Night as sales open for ticket packs and suites

Shelved for two seasons by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Buffalo Bisons are bringing back one of their most popular promotions during the 2022 season.

Star Wars Night, which has routinely drawn sellout crowds to Sahlen Field, will be held June 11 as the headline attraction for the game against the Worcester Red Sox. The announcement came from the team Thursday as it unveiled sales of ticket packs for the 2022 season.

The Star Wars Night Pack features four tickets, four hot dog/soda coupons and one commemorative laser sword. It starts at $91, a savings of nearly 20%, and is customizable with additional tickets, food coupons and laser swords, the Bisons said.

Star Wars Night, a longtime promotion that began in 2008 and was the brainchild of current Herd General Manager Anthony Sprague when he was in the club's sales department, is an elaborate gamelong event featuring dozens of costumed Star Wars characters.

Video segments filmed in the ballpark are played between innings to advance a storyline, capped by a postgame "battle" on the field and fireworks display. The Bisons also wear commemorative Star Wars-themed jerseys.

