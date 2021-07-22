Bisons announce all 2021 tickets will be $10 and offer free tickets for 2022 commitment

The Buffalo Bisons announced several ticket deals Thursday for their 23-game home schedule in Sahlen Field that opens Aug. 10 against Rochester.

Blue Jays notebook: Work to get MLB out and Bisons home starts Thursday The Toronto Blue Jays will be moving out and construction crews will get to work retrofitting the park for the Buffalo Bisons' home opener Aug. 10 against Rochester.

The biggest item is that all single-game tickets for this season will be $10 and seating will be general admission. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at Bisons.com and the ballpark ticket office, which will be open for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. Fans with 2020 ticket credits can apply them to any purchase.

There will be no season packages for sale this season but the club has announced that current season ticket holders that apply existing credits from 2020 to a renewal for 2022.

Current season seat holders who renew or new buyers of 2022 season tickets will receive a free ticket to each home game in 2021. Accounts must be paid in full but fans who pay for 2022 while have no price increase. This is a rolling offer with no deadline; the sooner fans purchase 2022 season tickets, the more free games in 2021 they can receive.

Season seat sales start at 10 a.m. Monday at Bisons.com.