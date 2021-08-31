Bisons and Scranton going old school with eight-game showdown series

The long series was necessitated by Buffalo's rain-marred trip to Moosic in late May, when two games were postponed and a third was suspended and completed the next night. It is the longest series in the Bisons' modern era, surpassing a seven-gamer against Louisville that also featured two doubleheaders in War Memorial Stadium in 1986.

The Bisons are just 3-7 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year, going 1-3 in their previous road series and 2-4 in the lone home set June 8-13 in Trenton, N.J. The teams do not meet this year in Sahlen Field.

"It's going to be interesting because I have a lot of friends over in their clubhouse," said Buffalo catcher Kellin Deglan, who started the year in Scranton and belted a three-run homer in Sunday's 9-5 win over Worcester. "I had five good years with the Yankees organization. Now I'm on a new team, another great group of guys.

"And with the standings, these games are huge. So we want to go in there, win a series and we want to make up some ground because those guys have been playing well all year."

Scranton is led in batting by outfielder Greg Allen at .323. Fellow outfielder Socrates Brito, the Bisons' 2019 MVP, is batting .263 with eight homers and 48 RBIs.