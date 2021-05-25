Bisons' Alek Manoah is pranked, then pumped to get call to start for Jays in the Bronx

"I talked to Casey Candaele today, and he said, "Man, this guy earned it. He was just lights-out. He was throwing strikes, and he deserves a shot,' " Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. "And he's getting one. When you're at the Triple-A level and you keep pushing the envelope and pitching well ...That's what he did. He deserves a chance to come and pitch in the big leagues."

The 6-foot-6 Manoah was scheduled to be the Bisons' starter Tuesday in Scranton, but the Blue Jays needed an arm for Wednesday's game because their bullpen has been bedraggled by a string of blowups and extra-inning games the last week against Boston and Tampa Bay.

Manoah struck out 11 Yankees in two spring training outings, but said things crystallized for him May 5 during his Triple-A debut for the Bisons in Trenton, N.J. He allowed just two hits in six shutout innings, struck out 12 and walked none in a Buffalo win over Worcester.

"There's always that question mark, especially getting thrown into the fire," Manoah admitted. "Am I going to be good and am I as good as they think I am? Things like that, but just continue to work. That's kind of my M.O., is continue to work, put my head down and not worry about those things. It's easy for it to creep in there, but you just got to creep them out real quick and and just go out there and attack.