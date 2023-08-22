Bills safety Micah Hyde, whose charity softball game has become an annual event in Sahlen Field, is again teaming with the Buffalo Bisons as the beneficiary of the team's popular Mystery Ball promotion. It will be held Aug. 29 prior to the Herd's 7:05 p.m. game against Indianapolis.

At the event, fans can purchase one of 500 autographed baseballs, gift-wrapped to conceal the signee’s identity, with all proceeds to benefit Hyde’s Imagine for Youth Foundation. The balls will be sold for $40 at the Oak Street gate only, and gates open at 6 p.m. Hyde also will throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.

Bills QB Josh Allen launches softballs out of Sahlen Field at Micah Hyde charity event At Sahlen Field on Sunday, Josh Allen launched four home runs over the screen beyond left field, clearing a distance of at least 400 feet.

A full list of signees is at Bisons.com, and it includes Hyde's Bills teammates Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer, Matt Milano, Dawson Knox and Dion Dawkins and Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas, Sabres players such as Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin, and Toronto Blue Jays like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Other names on the list include Baseball Hall of Famers Ferguson Jenkins and Tim Raines, former Bisons manager Terry Collins, ex-American League MVP Josh Donaldson, Angola native and former Duke/NBA star Christian Laettner, talk show host Jay Leno and actors John O'Hurley, Steve Hytner and Larry Thomas from "Seinfeld"

