Big inning, big downpour mark the night as Bisons set franchise mark with 11th in a row

A six-run inning followed by a well-timed downpour were just what the Buffalo Bisons needed Thursday night to make history in Sahlen Field.

The Bisons have won a franchise-record 11 games in a row after a rain-shortened 6-4 win over the Syracuse Mets, their third straight in this series.

They got all their runs in the bottom of the fifth, keyed by a two-run homer by Logan Warmoth and a three-run shot from Tyler White, and then watched Mother Nature conspire to short-circuit a Syracuse rally in the top of the sixth.

The Mets pulled within two runs on Travis Blankenhorn's three-run homer off Curtis Taylor but the skies opened and umpires waited too long to call for the tarp as the infield got drenched. After a 62-minute wait, the men in blue ruled the conditions too poor to continue and the Syracuse at-bat was initially wiped out. Nearly 90 minutes later, Major League Baseball officials allowed the inning to stand but that doesn't change the outcome.

The Bisons won 10 in a row in 2002 and again in 2004. Both of those teams won division titles and the '04 club won the franchise's most recent league title. But neither of them ever won 11 straight.