Behind Guerrero's two homers, Blue Jays spoil Heim's homecoming

After a monstrous first half to the season and an MVP performance at Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Denver, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was asked a simple question on a video call Friday afternoon: What do you want to accomplish in the second half?

"I'm just going to stay focused and just keep doing what I was doing the first half," Guerrero said through an interpreter. "Working hard and trying to get more hits, produce more runs for my team. Basically I'm just going to start doing what I was doing the first half and I think we're going to be OK with that."

Guess so. Talk about an understatement.

Just after learning they would return home to Rogers Centre on July 30, the Blue Jays took the field and put on more All-Star performances. It was like a mini home run derby.

Guerrero went deep in his first at-bat and then added No. 30 of his wondrous season – a monstrous three-run shot that carried to Oak Street in the sixth – as the Blue Jays pounded the Texas Rangers 10-2 in the opener of a three-game series.