Behind Guerrero's two homers, Blue Jays spoil Heim's homecoming

After a monstrous first half to the season and an MVP performance at Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Denver, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was asked a simple question on a video call Friday afternoon: What do you want to accomplish in the second half?
"I'm just going to stay focused and just keep doing what I was doing the first half," Guerrero said through an interpreter. "Working hard and trying to get more hits, produce more runs for my team. Basically I'm just going to start doing what I was doing the first half and I think we're going to be OK with that."
The story of Jonah Heim – who has never played in Sahlen Field – has been well-documented, but the perseverance bears repeating.
Guess so. Talk about an understatement.
Just after learning they would return home to Rogers Centre on July 30, the Blue Jays took the field and put on more All-Star performances. It was like a mini home run derby.
Guerrero went deep in his first at-bat and then added No. 30 of his wondrous season – a monstrous three-run shot that carried to Oak Street in the sixth – as the Blue Jays pounded the Texas Rangers 10-2 in the opener of a three-game series.
The offensive onslaught made for a difficult homecoming for Texas catcher and Amherst native Jonah Heim, who went 1 for 4 in his first game ever in the downtown ballpark. Heim collected a looping single to right-center in the seventh, prompting a standing ovation from a good portion of the crowd. A smiling Heim pointed to his family and friends behind first base and waved to acknowledge the crowd's cheers.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Heim is the first Buffalo native to play in a Major League game here since outfielder John Gillespie played for the Bisons – on Oct. 1, 1890.
Guerrero became the first Blue Jays player to win an All-Star MVP and did it on the strength of his 468-foot homer to left in Coors Field.
"It meant a lot not only for Vladdy but also for the Toronto Blue Jays," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "He's playing for a nation and everybody was talking about the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladdy. I was really happy that everybody got to see what we see every day. It was great."
The Blue Jays got their long-awaited approval to return to Rogers Centre early Friday night. They are scheduled to start the Toronto portion of their schedule with a July 30 game against the Kansas City Royals.
Guerrero picked up right where he left off Friday, driving a Jordan Lyles pitch just over the wall in left-center with two out in the first. Fellow All-Stars Marcus Semien and Teoscar Hernandez both went deep in the third and Randal Grichuk followed Hernandez by going back to back to put the Blue Jays up 5-0 and end any suspense.
Guerrero got the crowd roaring in the sixth with his bomb off Dennis Santana. It soared deep into the night and its kangaroo hop across the street was visible to reporters in the temporary press box at the top of the ballpark's 100 level.
That was plenty for left-hander Robbie Ray, who allowed only three hits over 6 2/3 shutout innings. The Rangers scored in the ninth on Eli White's two-run homer to center off Jacob Barnes.