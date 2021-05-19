Be ready to pay to see Blue Jays host Yankees at Sahlen Field

There's no surprise here but if you're hoping to see some Toronto Blue Jays games in Sahlen Field, you have to expect to pay major-league prices. That's especially true if you're interested in the June 15-17 series against the New York Yankees.

Bisons, Sabres and Bills season ticket holders have been able to secure tickets through presales Tuesday and Wednesday. The general public gets its chance starting at 10 a.m. Thursday at Bluejays.com/tickets. It's expected that around 6,600 tickets are available for each game.

The Blue Jays use a dynamic pricing model, meaning ticket prices can fluctuate based on a variety of supply/demand factors that include days of the week, opponents and special events.

So for example, some tickets for the Yankees series here are priced as high as $215 a seat. But there are tickets for games against the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros that are under $40. Fans who really want to see the Yankees, or a potential visit next month by the Boston Red Sox, are going to have to pay heavy. Fans who just want to see an MLB game in Buffalo could have several less desirable opponents who will have much more reasonably priced tickets to grab.