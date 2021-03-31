Baseball 2021: It's once again a marathon, but how will pitchers respond?

Former Bison Casey Candaele is thrilled to return at head of the Herd Candaele played 270 games for the Herd in its first three years as a Cleveland affiliate, all of which ended in American Association playoff berths.

Still, plenty of unknowns remain as to how players will respond to the normal long season in the wake of the very short one. Especially pitchers.

In 2020, Texas' Lance Lynn led the majors in innings pitched. With 84. Forget the longstanding standard of 200 innings in a season for a workhorse starter. It was the first season in history – and hopefully the only one in our lifetimes – in which no pitcher threw 100 innings. It might be difficult to just flip the switch to 2019 and try to run out five starters for 30-33 starts apiece.

"We are dealing with a different set of information, so we need to be much more proactive," Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins told The Buffalo News on a recent video call. "We're always using the body of work to make decisions, but we do need to be cognizant we're dealing with a modified body of work based on what happened last year."

The Seattle Mariners, for one, used six starters last year and seem willing to keep it going for a while in 2021. They might not be alone. It's not a great idea for teams with legitimate aces, because it cuts down the number of starts that stud will get. But if you have depth issues or just uncertainty in your rotation and need to have competition during the season for spots, it's the way to go.

