Back home at last in ... New Jersey? Bisons ready to start a season unlike any other

"It was important for us to keep our brand, keep our logo, keep the Trenton Thunder name familiar to our fans," Trenton General Manager Jeff Hurley said. "We wanted our fans to come to the ballpark saying they were going to come see a Trenton Thunder game. Thanks to (Bisons GM and Rich Baseball president) Anthony Sprague and Mike Buczkowski up in Buffalo, they were good with it. They understood and we appreciate them working with us to make that happen. Buffalo has been great to work with through this entire process from top to bottom. It's been such a easy transition on our end knowing that that they have our backs, and they're helping us along the way."

After a one-month delay in the start of the season to tighten Covid-19 protocols and ramp up vaccinations, the Bisons will be opening a 120-game schedule in their first game with the minors under the auspices of Major League Baseball after MLB took control during the offseason. There is no longer an "International League," as the Herd will be playing in a 20-team grouping called "Triple-A East."