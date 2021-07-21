As Red Sox pound the fences again, Blue Jays fall in Sahlen Field finale

+2 Blue Jays thankful for their return home – and their time in Buffalo The message you get from the Toronto Blue Jays is consistent: No offense, Buffalo, but it's time to go home.

And it's particularly interesting to note how the Jays finished strong at the gate, drawing an average of 10,941 to their last seven openings against Tampa Bay, Texas and Boston.

"I really didn't expect how many fans we'd have come out and how supportive they would be," closer Jordan Romano, the Jays' lone Ontario native, said before the game. "And even just kind of walking around town going out to eat, you see a lot of Blue Jays jerseys, hats. So that's something I definitely didn't expect, but it's really nice to see."

The Jays got lots of support most nights, save for the three games last month against the Yankees and these two against Boston. The crowd was wild for the Red Sox during Monday's 13-4 rout, but was much more split Wednesday.

"I go outside and run and and that's when I find out what kind of fans we're going to get by what kind of jerseys they're wearing," said manager Charlie Montoyo, who has had an apartment across Washington Street from the ballpark during the Jays' stay. "That's why I knew it was gonna be kind of Boston, for fans the other day, but this place is great.

"What I like about what we did here is all our players have all they need to compete in a big-league game and it's a credit to the Blue Jays and the Buffalo front office and the ownership here for giving us such a great place to play."