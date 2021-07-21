As Red Sox pound the fences again, Blue Jays fall in Sahlen Field finale

It ended at 10:02 p.m. on a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. groundout.
Boston Red Sox 7, Toronto Blue Jays 4. Sellout crowd of 14,607 in Sahlen Field.
What the Jays accomplished at Sahlen Field – unimaginable until the pandemic changed dynamics that long seemed fixed in place – gave Buffalo, already rich in baseball lore, an even more unique place in that heritage.
Those are merely the nuts and bolts for the history books because the Jays' last MLB game in Buffalo in a two-season run meant far more than a couple lines on a stat sheet.
In their parent club's time of greatest need, their Triple-A franchise and city were there to give them a home. The "Thank You Buffalo" slogans have been atop the dugouts since the weekend, featuring the Blue Jays and Bisons' logos. They got lots of play on the scoreboard Wednesday night as well.
A simple "THANK YOU" was stenciled in the dirt behind home plate Wednesday night. Prior to the game, Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro presented a $25,000 check to the Bisons Foundation that was accepted by Mike Buczkowski, president of Rich Baseball Operations.
In the middle of the third, the Jays saluted Buffalo fans with a video and the players emerged from the dugout to tip their caps to the fans.
It was a festive atmosphere. Shortly before the first pitch, the sound system was pounding Springsteen's "Glory Days" and Fogarty's "Rock and Roll Girls". Remember singing alone to that one: "If I had my way, I'd shuffle off to Buffalo."
The Toronto Blue Jays will be moving out and construction crews will get to work retrofitting the park for the Buffalo Bisons' home opener Aug. 10 against Rochester.
The Blue Jays have shuffled here for 49 games the last two years. They went 17-9 and clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 here last September against the Yankees. They were only 12-11 here this season, with a 1-7 mark against Boston, Tampa Bay and New York really standing out in a negative way.
The Sox won both games here this week, blasting 11 home runs in the two games. They hit five Wednesday, with Kiki Hernandez's two-run laser to left in the third opening the scoring and back-to-back shots by J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe providing breathing room in the eighth.
The Blue Jays belted three longballs of their own, with Vladimir Guerrero going deep to right-center in the fourth for his 32nd of the season. George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez went back to back in the sixth to cut a 5-1 deficit to 5-4, but the Jays never got even.
Just before Guerrero's bolt, the Sportsnet broadcast across Canada zoomed in on a couple residents of the Marin Building across Washington Street watching the game from their top-floor windows, a Blue Jays banner hanging out in front of them.
Those two gents didn't count in the attendance, but the Blue Jays averaged 7,738 per opening, and don't forget that they were capacity-controlled at under 8,000 throughout June. Their figure is more than Tampa Bay (7,405), Oakland (6,861) and Miami (6,464) are averaging this season.
The message you get from the Toronto Blue Jays is consistent: No offense, Buffalo, but it's time to go home.
And it's particularly interesting to note how the Jays finished strong at the gate, drawing an average of 10,941 to their last seven openings against Tampa Bay, Texas and Boston.
"I really didn't expect how many fans we'd have come out and how supportive they would be," closer Jordan Romano, the Jays' lone Ontario native, said before the game. "And even just kind of walking around town going out to eat, you see a lot of Blue Jays jerseys, hats. So that's something I definitely didn't expect, but it's really nice to see."
The Jays got lots of support most nights, save for the three games last month against the Yankees and these two against Boston. The crowd was wild for the Red Sox during Monday's 13-4 rout, but was much more split Wednesday.
"I go outside and run and and that's when I find out what kind of fans we're going to get by what kind of jerseys they're wearing," said manager Charlie Montoyo, who has had an apartment across Washington Street from the ballpark during the Jays' stay. "That's why I knew it was gonna be kind of Boston, for fans the other day, but this place is great.
"What I like about what we did here is all our players have all they need to compete in a big-league game and it's a credit to the Blue Jays and the Buffalo front office and the ownership here for giving us such a great place to play."
On the day after he learned his team had received approval from the Canadian government to f…
The Jays, of course, can't wait to get home to Rogers Centre, and will finally do so after 670 days when they host Kansas City on July 30. The Bisons, meanwhile, return from Trenton, N.J., to resume play in Buffalo on Aug. 10.
"I get to see my family again, haven't seen them in a while," Romano said. "And probably got about 20-30 text messages from ex-teammates, buddies saying how pumped they are have us back in town."
Romano is one of several Jays who played with the Bisons as recently as 2019. It was the same field, but quite a different experience.
"I've played in Buffalo the last three years the majority of the time and I really liked the city," he said. "The fans are great – except when we have the Yankees and Boston come in and you get a lot of their fans – but for the most part, they're great. They're loud and energetic. So I'll miss Buffalo, but I can't wait to go to Toronto."
As the fans filed out of the ballpark, Rogers Centre-turned-Sahlen Field public-address man Tim Langton went through a bevy of thank-yous. He ended it with a message to fans: "We hope to see you in Toronto."
The stadium sound system played a simple classic ballad, circa 1966, that was wholly appropriate for the Blue Jays.
The tune? Simon and Garfunkel's "Homeward Bound"