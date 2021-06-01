As Jays are wowed by Sahlen Field improvements, return to Toronto remains murky

The Blue Jays are committed here through July 4 and it's expected they'll be making a decision soon on the homestand that opens July 16 and features visits by the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox. If they stayed all season, they could play 59 games in Buffalo through Oct. 3.

Shapiro and the club were thrilled with what its staff was able to do in its massive renovation of the ballpark, which will create a solid home for this year and a long-lasting one for the Buffalo Bisons whenever the Triple-A team is able to return.

"It's a little overwhelming to walk in," Shapiro said. "Our operations staff continues to over-exceed expectations and lead up to a pretty dramatic impact whenever we see the facility and come into a new facility in this transitional time."

"I didn't think they could do even a better job than they did last year but this place looks 1,000 times even better – and last year was good," said manager Charlie Montoyo. "This year. It's awesome. And what makes me happy is that all the players are happy with it."

The team's videos posted on social media showed players wowed by their new service-level clubhouse when they arrived from their weekend series in Cleveland.