Orelvis Martinez belted a three-run homer and finished a double shy of the cycle as the Buffalo Bisons overcame the Indianapolis Indians, 8-5, Friday in Sahlen Field.

Mike Harrington: In person or in bobblehead form, Mark Aichinger is a great character of Buffalo fandom The Bisons' longtime superfan has been the talk of the park for weeks since the team announced a bobblehead day in his honor.

By equaling their season high with their fifth straight win, the Bisons improved to 31-22 in the International League's second half and remained one game out of first place. Durham and Lehigh Valley are tied for the top spot at 33-22 and seven teams are within two games of the lead.

Buffalo is an IL-best 18-5 at home and has won eight straight at home. The Bisons are 4-0 in the series against Indy, which continues Saturday night at 6 on Mark Aichinger Bobblehead Night.

Prior to the game, the Bisons lost infielder Spencer Horwitz and relief pitcher Chad Green to the Toronto Blue Jays. While Green was just coming back from Tommy John surgery, Horwitz got his much-deserved call back to the big leagues but is a major loss for the Herd's offense. Horwitz batted .337 this season with seven homers and 72 RBIs, and his .450 on-base percentage leads the IL and is the highest for a single season in Buffalo's modern era.

Despite $600,000 in fire damage at Sahlen Field, Bisons games are on. So is Mark Aichinger Bobblehead Night. A fire Friday morning at Sahlen Field caused an estimated $600,000 in damage to the downtown ballpark's concourse. The good news was it did not cause the team to postpone its Friday game with Indianapolis.

After the game, the Herd learned it will be losing catcher Tyler Heineman to Toronto. The Blue Jays lost catcher Danny Jansen for an undetermined period due to a fractured finger suffered during their 13-9 win at Colorado.

A crowd of 8,224 was on hand for the game, played a few hours after a cart fire in the concourse caused an estimated $600,000 damage at the ballpark. There were no injuries and fans were kept out of several sections of the right-field seats.

Martinez, who was 3 for 5, gave Buffalo the lead for good with his home run to deep right-center in the bottom of the third. It turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 advantage and was his seventh of the season. Rafael Lantigua added three hits for Buffalo while Nathan Lukes had two hits and two RBIs.

Six Buffalo pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts. Reliever Connor Cooke (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts for his first Triple-A win.