Andres Chaparro homered for the third time in two games against the Buffalo Bisons, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 4-1 victory at Moosic, Pa., on Wednesday.

The teams will play the third game of the series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Buffalo has not yet announced its starter for the game while Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is expected to send Tanner Tully (5-1) to the mound.

The Bisons have lost their last three games.

The RailRiders (33-37) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Chaparro belted a solo home run.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre made it 2-0 in the third as Wilmer Difo doubled and scored on a throwing error when Chaparro grounded into a fielder's choice.

The Bisons (31-40) were held hitless by RailRaiders pitchers Colten Brewer and Josh Maciejewski until the fifth inning when Jordan Luplow led off and belted a 2-1 pitch over the left-field fence to cut the lead to 2-1.

Buffalo's LJ Talley and Jamie Ritchie later singled with one out to put runners on first and second, but they were stranded.

In the seventh, the Bisons loaded the bases with two outs on a single by Talley followed by Ritchie and Luis De Los Santos being hit by pitches. But Tanner Morris grounded into a force out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre made it 3-1 when Rodolfo Duran doubled and scored on a single by Jamie Westbrook.

The RailRiders made it 4-1 in the eighth. Carlos Narvaez walked with two outs and went to third on a single by Duran. Westbrook singled to left to score Narvaez.

Talley went 2-for-4 for the Bisons, who finished with just four hits in the game.

Casey Lawrence (2-6) took the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Westbrook went 3-for-4 with two RBI for the RailRiders, and Duran went 2-for-4.

Maciejewski (1-0) picked up the win with two innings of relief. He allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out two.

Greg Weissert picked up his sixth save with a perfect ninth inning.