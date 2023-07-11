A nifty caught stealing on a throw to second and two strikeouts at the plate. That’s your quick capsule of Jonah Heim’s debut night at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Tuesday in Seattle.

The Amherst High product, who is having a breakout year for the Texas Rangers, was the American League starter and played the first 4½ innings of the game in T-Mobile Park before he was replaced by by Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman.

Mike Harrington: It's Heim Time as Amherst High product gets All-Star start as part of Texas' big first half The Pride of Amherst High has a tattoo of the Buffalo skyline on his arm and has carried it deep in the heart of Texas to a regular role in the major leagues. But the 2023 season has turned into much more than that for Rangers catcher Jonah Heim.

Heim caught American League starter Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees, Texas teammate Nathan Eovaldi, Minnesota’s Sonny Gray, Seattle’s George Kirby and Anaheim’s Carlos Estevez over his five innings.

Heim was one of five Texas starters in the game, the most from any team. And the Rangers had six players on the AL roster, tying their franchise record. When Eovaldi took the mound in the second, Texas became the first team to have six players on the field in the same time at an All-Star Game since the 1951 Brooklyn Dodgers.

Heim’s highlight came in the fourth, when he threw out Florida’s Luis Arraez trying to steal second to end the inning. Originally called safe despite a tag by Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette, Arraez was called out on a replay challenge.

Heim batted ninth in the AL lineup. He struck out on a 2-2 pitch in the third from Washington’s Josiah Gray, fouling a ball down as Atlanta catcher Sean Murphy grabbed it before it hit the ground. Heim asked plate umpire Todd Tichenor to check the ball for dirt but a field microphone picked up Tichenor saying “nothing” after looking at the ball and Heim was out.

In the bottom of the fifth, Heim fouled off the first two pitches he saw from Chicago Cubs reliever Justin Steele, then swung through an 85-mph curveball to end the inning.

Heim is the first Western New York high school player to appear in the game since Orchard Park’s Dave Hollins served as a National League reserve for the 1993 game in Baltimore. In his only career All-Star at-bat, Hollins doubled to right field off Minnesota reliever Rick Aguilera.

Texas hit the break with baseball’s highest-scoring offense and its 52-39 record was good for a two-game lead over Houston in the American League West.