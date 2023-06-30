Amherst's Jonah Heim, a catcher for the Texas Rangers, has been voted by fans to start for the American League in the All-Star Game on July 11 in Seattle.

The starters were announced Thursday night after Phase 2 of fan voting this week in which the top two vote-getters in Phase 1 went head-to-head with the votes reset to zero. Heim was second behind Baltimore's Adley Rutschman in the first phase by more than 300,000 votes, but won 52% of the vote in the second phase.

It will be Heim's All-Star debut and he will be the first player from Western New York to play in the game since Orchard Park's Dave Hollins represented the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1993 All-Star Game. Jesse Winker, who lived in the area as a kid, played in the game for Cincinnati in 2021, winning the final vote with a boost from Bills fans.

Heim is among four Rangers starters, the most among AL teams this year and the most for an AL team since Boston in 2016. Heim, 28, will be joined by second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and rookie third baseman Josh Jung.

Entering Thursday's games, Heim was batting a career-high 279 with 11 home runs and 55 RBI, with a .469 slugging percentage and .331 on-base percentage for the AL West-leading Rangers.

Heim has found a home with the Rangers. He was drafted in the fourth round by Baltimore in 2013 and played in 13 games for Oakland in 2020 before being traded. Since the trade, Heim played in 82 games in his first season in Texas in the shortened season, 127 games last year and has appeared in 72 games so far this season.