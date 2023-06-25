You have to admire the timing of Texas Rangers catcher and Amherst native Jonah Heim.

Heim blasted his 11th home run of the season Sunday in a 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees, but that provided an opportunity for the Rangers to call him the "best catcher in the AL" and remind fans to vote for Heim when the second phase of All-Star voting begins Monday.

Voting starts at noon on MLB.com and runs through noon Thursday. Winners are announced Thursday at 7 on ESPN.

Heim opposes Baltimore sensation Adley Rutschman in the final vote for the AL's starting slot at next month’s All-Star Game in Seattle.

Best catcher in the AL strikes again!Please vote Jonah starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0tSfxulzKv — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 25, 2023

Heim is batting .283 with 11 homers and 55 RBIs, already seven more than his career high and the most by a Texas catcher before the All-Star Game since Pudge Rodriguez had 80 in 2000. Heim hit .227-16-48 last season.

“I think the numbers speak for themselves,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said of Heim. “That’s pretty strong evidence that this man should be considered to start the All-Star Game.”

News Sports Reporter Mike Harrington contributed to this report.