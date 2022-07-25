Amherst team that won six Suburban League titles in eight seasons to enter WNY Baseball Hall of Fame

The Amherst baseball team that won six Suburban League championships over eight seasons will be inducted into the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame on Sept. 14 at the Lake Erie Italian Club, 3200 South Park Ave. in Lackawanna.

Sponsored by City Mattress, the Amherst team won the Rechlin Cup twice during its successful run. It will become the fifth team to be inducted since the hall began in 1987. Thirteen Amherst players have been inducted into the hall, including manager Richard Fink.

Eleven individuals are scheduled to be inducted as well:

• Dennis Crawley: Current Depew coach played at Buffalo Traditional and Hilbert. After two seasons off because of an arm injury, he returned to pitch for Boston and Orchard Park Sox in the MUNY league.

• David DeLuca: Sweet Home graduate pitched at Syracuse University from 1967 to ’71 before five seasons in the Detroit Tigers minor league system. He reached the Triple A Mexican League.

• Fred Falkowski: St. Joe’s graduate played four seasons at the University of Rochester before playing for Fatmans in Muny AAA and for Home Run Derby (over 25) and Erie Buffalo (over 35). Has coached at University at Buffalo, Hilbert, Lewiston-Porter baseball and softball in high school and travel softball. Currently the St. Joe’s golf coach.

• Peter Hammerl: Third baseman for Georgetown Cup championship team at St. Joe’s and then played at UB before 11 seasons in Muny AAA with Mickey Rats and Cheektowaga Travelers.

• Patrick Huntington: Western New York player of year at Kenmore East as a pitcher and all-around performer before going on to ECC and Northwood University in Michigan. Played in MUNY leagues with Leibs, Kuhns and Diesel.

• Mark Iannacone: Son of Hall of Famer Carm Iannacone, the Grover Cleveland graduate played nine seasons as an infielder in WNY amateur baseball before a career at University of New Mexico

• Jim Militello: Had long career as third baseman with Cheektowaga Travelers and Amherst teams in Suburban League after playing at Lancaster High and Depew Legion. Was on City Mattress teams that won three Suburban titles.

• Tim Nietopski: Shortstop for Bishop Ryan High’s 1959 Georgetown Cup championship team became a standout for Travelers in Cheektowaga Classic League. He also played Muny AA ball for Morris-Reimann and for 101’s.

• Robert Rondina: St. Mary’s of Lancaster slugger who went on to play for Brockport State. Hit three grand slams in same season playing for Depew Merchants in Cheektowaga Classic League.

• James Sortisio: Pitcher and versatile performer on 1958 and 1961 McKinley High Cornell Cup championship teams. Played one season as a catcher with Yankees affiliate Statesville (N.C.) of the Western Carolina League in 1963.

• Dr. John Vona: Played at North Tonawanda High and threw two no-hitters in Suburban League for Martinsville. Played three seasons at UB in the mid-1950s.