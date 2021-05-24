Alek Manoah to get call from Blue Jays, make MLB debut in Yankee Stadium

The call has been made. After three starts in Triple-A, the numbers were just too good. Alek Manoah is heading to the big leagues.

The early-season ace of the Buffalo Bisons' rotation will have a huge challenge in his first start for the Toronto Blue Jays – Wednesday night in the Bronx against the New York Yankees.

The Toronto Blue Jays have decided to promote the 6-foot-6 Manoah to fill an open spot in their rotation, a move first reported Monday night by Ken Rosenthal of Fox and the Athletic and confirmed by multiple outlets.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Blue Jays pack up from Dunedin, look to end skid before getting to Sahlen Field The Blue Jays and Miami Marlins meet on June 1 to usher in a schedule that will be at least 18 games and could encompass all 59 remaining Toronto home games through October.

The Jays were originally planning on having Wednesday be a "bullpen day," but manager Charlie Montoyo said Monday morning that the team had "options," a clear reference to Manoah, 23.

Then came Monday's game – a 14-8, 11-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays where the Jays used six pitchers. Ross Stripling came on in relief of opener Trent Thornton and threw seven shutout innings, likely rendering him unavailable until the weekend. The Jays need Manoah to fill some innings and gave him a big stage to start.