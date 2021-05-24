 Skip to main content
Alek Manoah to get call from Blue Jays, make MLB debut in Yankee Stadium
Alek Manoah to get call from Blue Jays, make MLB debut in Yankee Stadium

Toronto Blue Jays 2021 Baseball

Alek Manoah struck out 27 and allowed one earned run over 18 innings with the Bisons. He won all three of his starts. (Mark Brown/MLB Photos via AP)

The call has been made. After three starts in Triple-A, the numbers were just too good. Alek Manoah is heading to the big leagues.

The early-season ace of the Buffalo Bisons' rotation will have a huge challenge in his first start for the Toronto Blue Jays  Wednesday night in the Bronx against the New York Yankees. 

The Toronto Blue Jays have decided to promote the 6-foot-6 Manoah to fill an open spot in their rotation, a move first reported Monday night by Ken Rosenthal of Fox and the Athletic and confirmed by multiple outlets.

The Jays were originally planning on having Wednesday be a "bullpen day," but manager Charlie Montoyo said Monday morning that the team had "options," a clear reference to Manoah, 23.

Then came Monday's game  a 14-8, 11-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays where the Jays used six pitchers. Ross Stripling came on in relief of opener Trent Thornton and threw seven shutout innings, likely rendering him unavailable until the weekend. The Jays need Manoah to fill some innings and gave him a big stage to start.

Manoah went 3-0 with an 0.50 ERA in three starts for the Bisons  striking out 27 and walking just three in 18 innings. He was the Herd's scheduled starter in the opener of its six-game series Tuesday night at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. But instead of the Yankees' affiliate, he'll be pitching against the real Bronx Bombers on Tuesday. Manoah pitched three perfect innings with seven strikeouts against the Yankees in a spring training game in Dunedin, Fla., after fanning four Yankees in a previous spring appearance.

And if Manoah has success in his first start and the Jays deem him worthy, when might his second start be? Could be June 1 in Toronto's Sahlen Field opener against Miami. Stay tuned.

