Alek Manoah strikes out 10 more to get to 3-0 in Bisons' victory

Triple-A rookie Alek Manoah continued to make his case for a promotion to Toronto, striking out 10 more batters Wednesday night in the Buffalo Bisons' 4-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox in Polar Park.

Manoah (3-0) allowed a solo homer to Chris Herrmann in the second inning and that's the only run the 6-foot-6 right-hander has yielded in 18 innings this season while posting a 0.50 earned-run average.

Manoah, Toronto's No. 1 pick in 2019, allowed four hits and walked one while throwing a season-high 94 pitches. In the three starts, Manoah has given up just seven hits, has struck out 27 and walked only three.

The Bisons got the only runs they needed in the second inning on a two-run homer by catcher Juan Graterol. They improved to 10-4 and have split the first two games of the six-game series in Polar Park, their first trip to meet the Boston affiliate in Worcester after this season's move from Pawtucket, R.I.

The teams meet again Thursday at 6:30. Thomas Hatch, who has spent the season on the Blue Jays' disabled list, has joined the Bisons and will be the starter.

