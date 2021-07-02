Alek Manoah devours Rays as Blue Jays roll in series opener

"Excited for them. I feel like a dad, you know? Like when your kids do something right," Montoyo said. "And so happy for them. They all earned it."

Semien, who bet on himself by signing a one-year, $18 million contract and agreed to move to second base, is a great story to make his first All-Star team. He hit just .211 in April and then became the AL Player of the Month for May.

"I think I was just trying to get acclimated to the new team and figure out what I was doing at the plate," Semien said. "And once I got comfortable with what I was doing, I was able to take off with it. So my main goal now is to continue what I've been doing this first half and bring it into the second half."

Semien (No. 21) and Guerrero (No. 27) both homered in the seventh inning Friday. Guerrero's drive was a two-run opposite-field shot to right.

When Guerrero's All-Star berth was announced Thursday, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., saluted his son on Twitter when he wrote, "When you were a little kid you used to go with me to the all star game, today you become the youngest player ever to lead the MLB in all star voting. I’m a proud dad!" The tweet came with a picture of the pair at the 2004 game in Houston, when Vladdy Jr. was 5.