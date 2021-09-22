After winning division, Bisons gear up for unusual postseason tournament

Moreno batted .373 with eight homers and 45 RBIs in just 32 games at Double-A New Hampshire before a fractured thumb on June 25 cut off his season.

"I've watched him come through the system," Candaele said. "Young player who's really progressed really well, can hit the ball really well, handles catching duties really well. ... It's exciting to get a player of his magnitude to come in. I know he'll be excited. He brings a lot of energy."

Here's a refresher on the tournament format, which was announced by MLB in July:

• All 30 Triple-A teams are in one group, so the Bisons will compete against the other 19 teams in Triple-A East, as well as the 10 clubs in Triple-A West. All teams' records revert to 0-0. During the regular season, Durham (Tampa Bay) had the best overall record at 77-43 followed by Tacoma (Seattle) at 73-46 and Buffalo (71-46).

• All teams will play 10 games, a pair of five-game series, and the club with the best record will be honored as the Final Stretch winner by Major League Baseball. In the event of a tie for a title, regular-season record will determine the champion. Other tiebreakers are available if needed.

