After a third straight postponement due to unplayable conditions in Sahlen Field on Thursday, the Buffalo Bisons have scheduled their home opener against the Worcester Red Sox for a single-admission doubleheader on Friday beginning at 5:05 p.m.

The teams will play one game Saturday at 4:05 and another single-admission twinbill Sunday at 12:05.

Wet infield debacle forces Bisons to call off home opener on a dry day downtown Why weren't the Buffalo Bisons playing baseball Tuesday afternoon? Blame an odd confluence of events that included consecutive Saturdays of violent wind, torn tarps, leaky replacements and delivery issues.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

In appreciation of fans' patience through this week's postponements, the Bisons have announced a bevy of promotions for the weekend. Tops among them are that all fans with tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday can attend those games -- and turn in their ticket for another 2023 game (except July 3).

The team will also be offering $2 Sahlen’s hot dogs at all three games and all kids in attendance will receive a free hot dog/soda/cotton candy voucher as part of Anderson’s Kids Week. Tickets for kids 14 years old and younger will be $10 for each game.

On Friday night, the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour special of $4 craft beers will be extended from the opening of the gates at 4:30 through the conclusion of the games and the doubleheader will be followed by fireworks.

On Saturday and Sunday, the first 500 fans through the Swan Street gate will receive a Bisons foam finger. There will be a mascot meet and greet between games of Sunday's doubleheader and kids can run the bases after the nightcap.

All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field box office and can be done throughout the remainder of the season.