After stint in Toronto, Casey Candaele to return to manage Bisons in 2023

After spending the final three months of the season as the interim bench coach for the parent Toronto Blue Jays, Casey Candaele is coming back to Buffalo to serve as the Bisons' manager in 2023.

The Blue Jays announced Wednesday morning that former Yankees star and longtime MLB manager Don Mattingly is joining the organization as manager John Schneider's bench coach and Candaele is being sent back to Buffalo. Because he was serving on an interim basis in Toronto, it was understood that Candaele's return to Buffalo in 2023 was a possibility.

Former Bisons manager Casey Candaele got an unexpected call to join the Blue Jays Candaele has a front-row seat for a Toronto club in the thick of the American League wild-card race. The Blue Jays still struggle with consistency, but their batting order is stacked.

Pitching coach Jeff Ware, who had never been a manager, led the Herd when Candaele was promoted following the July 13 firing of manager Charlie Montoyo. Schneider was promoted from bench coach to interim manager and signed a three-year contract with a 2026 option on Oct. 7. The Blue Jays earned a wild-card berth under Schneider but were eliminated by Seattle in two straight games in the first-round playoff series.

Candaele, who was Toronto's minor-league field coordinator before taking over the Bisons in 2021, is 122-89 in his first two seasons with the Herd. He led Buffalo to a 79-47 mark and was named Triple-A East co-manager of the year in 2021, winning the club's first division title since 2005 in a season in which they spent three months playing home games in Trenton, N.J., while the Blue Jays were in Sahlen Field.

Candaele was 43-42 last year when he departed for the big leagues during a series in Iowa. The Bisons were hot to start 2022 with a 30-18 record before injuries and call-ups caused struggles. Ware went 33-30 as the Bisons' 76-72 season left them tied for fourth place in the 10-team International League East.

Bisons' long grind of a season started strong and ended with struggles The Bisons will finish with their second consecutive winning record and could place as high as fourth in the 10-team International League East Division.

The '21 Northeast Division crown made Candaele the first person to win a division title with the Bisons as both a player and manager. Candaele, a veteran of 754 big-league games with Montreal, Houston and Cleveland from 1986-97, played with the Herd from 1995-97 and was a key member of the '97 American Association championship team.

Candaele, 61, will become the seventh modern-era manager to lead the Bisons for three seasons, joining Terry Collins, Brian Graham, Marty Brown, Torey Lovullo, Gary Allenson and Bobby Meacham. Collins, Graham, Brown and Lovullo are all members of the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame.

The remainder of the Bisons' 2023 coaching staff will be announced at a later date. The Herd opens the season March 31 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the home opener is April 4 at 2:05 p.m. against the Worcester Red Sox.