After starting season in Dunedin, Blue Jays CEO says Buffalo is 'best alternative' for 2021

After playing their final 26 home games in Buffalo last season at Sahlen Field, the Blue Jays are again pondering their Triple-A stadium as their home for 2021 if they continue to not get clearance from the Canadian government to play in Rogers Centre in Toronto due to the pandemic.

And unlike last year, it's likely there would be some fans at the games in Buffalo. Under New York State regulations recently announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the 10% figure for arenas and stadiums means around 1,700 fans could be in Sahlen Field for each game.

Shapiro said the Blue Jays would be interested in selling tickets but would work with state, county and city authorities on that process if they decided to play here.

The Canadian government remains unwilling to allow MLB teams to go back and forth across the border to travel to games in Toronto. Shapiro said with the current state of the virus and vaccines in the early stages of being administered, the Blue Jays have yet to even ask the government about clearance to play games in Toronto.

