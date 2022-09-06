After game is rained out, Bisons unveil '23 schedule with home opener on April 4

An April 4 home opener against the Worcester Red Sox and the first July 3 celebration since 2019 are among the highlights of the Buffalo Bisons' 2023 International League schedule.

The team released the '23 schedule Tuesday night after its scheduled series opener against the Gwinnett Stripers was postponed by wet grounds in Sahlen Field.

The team has its first March opener in franchise history at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on March 31 as part of a three-game series before returning to Sahlen Field for a six-game set vs. Worcester.

Toledo, Norfolk and Indianapolis all make their first visits to Buffalo since 2019 while St. Paul comes to town for the second straight year. The Bisons out-of-division trips will be to Gwinnett and Toledo. Game times will be announced at a later date.

More than half of the home schedule (39 of 75 games) will be played on weekends and the July 3 game against Worcester will give the Bisons their traditional Independence Eve celebration after they staged it this year on July 4.

In other holiday news, the Herd will have home games on Labor Day weekend (Sept. 2-3 vs. Indy) for the first time since 2001 and will also be home on Easter (April 9 vs. Worcester), Mothers' Day (May 14 vs. Syracuse) and Father's Day (June 18 vs. Syracuse).

Tuesday's game will be made up in a doubleheader here Friday night at 5:35. The teams will keep to their original schedule of single games Wednesday night at 6:05 and Thursday afternoon at 1:05. Tuesday night's Final Dog Day at the Ballpark was rescheduled to Saturday's 6:05 game.