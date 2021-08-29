After a tough week, Bisons salvage series finale against Worcester

"I told myself to get started (with his swing) a little earlier," Deglan said of missing a fastball. "And he threw the same pitch 2-1 and I got a hold of it."

Bullpen: While folks in Toronto have been paying close attention to the outings of Nate Pearson, Julian Merryweather and Ryan Borucki (who threw a scoreless inning Sunday in his first outing after getting optioned), the Buffalo relievers have been outstanding as a whole. Six of them combined to throw seven shutout innings Sunday, allowing just two hits while striking out 10.

Coming in with his club in the four-run hole, Dany Jimenez threw his 11th straight scoreless outing covering 12 2/3 innings. He struck out five over the third and fourth innings and didn't allow a hit.

"Dany came in and shut it down and gave us an opportunity to stay in the game and fight back," Candaele said. "We couldn't have done it without what he did."

"That was big, all those guys being ready down there, because usually the starter goes five," Deglan said. "They all came in and attacked the zone. They were getting swing and miss. And they calmed down their offense, and their offense was hot all series."