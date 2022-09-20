Addison Barger's single in 10th drives in winner for Bisons

Addison Barger’s bases-loaded single to right with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning sent pinch-runner Eric Stamets home with the winning run as the Buffalo Bisons defeated Rochester 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Bisons (73-67) and Red Wings (64-78) play again Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.
With the game tied at 1 entering the ninth, Rochester took a 2-1 lead on Nick Banks’ home run to left-center field. But in the bottom of the inning, the Herd tied it on L.J. Talley’s drive over the right-field fence.
Rochester had a chance to score in the top of the 10th, but Jack Dunn was thrown out at the plate on a play that started with Talley at first, who threw to catcher Stevie Berman, who threw to third baseman Rafael Lantigua for the tag.
In the bottom of the inning, Stamets replaced ghost runner Yoshi Tsutsugo on second base and Cullen Large was intentionally walked. Berman put down a sacrifice bunt, moving the runners to second and third. Matt Cronin came on for the Red Wings, replacing Juan Minaya (1-7), and intentionally walked Otto Lopez to load the bases. Barger then singled on a 3-1 pitch to end the game.
Lantigua went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead.
Foster Griffin (6-0) picked up the win by pitching the final 2/3 of the 10th inning.