Aaron Judge's glove, Giancarlo Stanton's bat send Yankees to sweep of Blue Jays

Maybe the weird omen Thursday night was when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen – resplendent in a powder blue Toronto jersey – strode to the Sahlen Field mound amid wild cheers and promptly spiked his ceremonial first pitch into the dirt, low and away from the plate.
Incomplete, to steal from Allen's real sport. But still a little odd. Allen, remember, pitched quite a bit in high school in Firebaugh, Calif.
The quarterback's scattershot delivery set the stage for one of the more bizarre games in the ballpark's history.
The New York Yankees completed a sweep of the three-game series with a 8-4 win over Toronto, but that bottom line, which featured yet another Blue Jays bullpen implosion, hardly reflected what it took to get to that point.
The Yankees pulled off their second triple play of the season in the Toronto first, as the Blue Jays ran themselves out of the inning worse than most Little League teams would. The Yankees built a 3-0 lead in the third but were behind, 4-3, in the sixth and things looked bleaker when Toronto right fielder Cavan Biggio drove a high fly to deep right field.
The ball soared toward the gate between the party deck and the foul pole, and a 6-3 Toronto lead seemed imminent. But Aaron Judge, all 6 feet, 7 inches of him, soared over the wall to pull it back with one of the greatest catches in ballpark history.
HE JUST SAVED A HOME RUN AARON JUDGE pic.twitter.com/MlRcj0iWBx— John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) June 18, 2021
Toronto didn't score in the inning and the Blue Jays were quickly cooked in the top of the seventh for the second straight night.
Anthony Castro gave up a leadoff single to Rougned Odor and Giancarlo Stanton lashed an opposite-field laser into the party deck. In just a couple of minutes, what appeared to be a three-run deficit was transformed into a 5-4 lead and the nearly exclusive Yankees crowd of 7,288 was energized again.
She's gone! A STANTONIAN home run! Giancarlo! Non si puo stopparlo! pic.twitter.com/xSBKemgM7K— John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) June 18, 2021
Castro gave up two more singles before he was mercifully relieved and Chris Gittens' two-out, two-run single to right-center field capped a four-run inning.
The triple play gave the Yankees two in a season for the first time in their history. The first was an around-the-horn special with Aroldis Chapman on the mound in the ninth inning of their May 21 win over the Chicago White Sox.
The Blue Jays were in great shape with Marcus Semien at third and Bo Bichette at second with nobody out and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the plate. Guerrero hit a chopper to the third-base side of the mound and pitcher Michael King threw him out at first but then things got wacky.
Bichette strayed too far from second heading to third while Semien wasn't going home. First baseman D.J. LeMahieu threw behind Bichette and Semien broke for home and was nailed in a rundown. Third baseman Gio Urshela tagged out Semien and then Bichette tried to sneak into third and Urshela wheeled and nailed Bichette by throwing to Gleyber Torres covering.
The call stood after replay – thus becoming the first 1-3-6-2-5-6 triple play in baseball history.
The Yankees got some insurance in the ninth on a Gittens sacrifice fly but even that inning was spiced by a blast to left from Urshela that was first called a two-run homer and then got reversed on replay as a foul ball.
The Yankees improved to 36-32 with the win while the Blue Jays fell below .500 at 33-34 with their fourth straight loss.
There were 12 pitchers used in the game, seven by Toronto. Jays starter T.J. Zeuch only lasted three innings and it was too much to ask the pen to get through six innings. Castro's ERA bloated to 5.75 and he took the loss.