Aaron Judge's glove, Giancarlo Stanton's bat send Yankees to sweep of Blue Jays

The Blue Jays were in great shape with Marcus Semien at third and Bo Bichette at second with nobody out and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the plate. Guerrero hit a chopper to the third-base side of the mound and pitcher Michael King threw him out at first but then things got wacky.

Bichette strayed too far from second heading to third while Semien wasn't going home. First baseman D.J. LeMahieu threw behind Bichette and Semien broke for home and was nailed in a rundown. Third baseman Gio Urshela tagged out Semien and then Bichette tried to sneak into third and Urshela wheeled and nailed Bichette by throwing to Gleyber Torres covering.

The call stood after replay – thus becoming the first 1-3-6-2-5-6 triple play in baseball history.

The Yankees got some insurance in the ninth on a Gittens sacrifice fly but even that inning was spiced by a blast to left from Urshela that was first called a two-run homer and then got reversed on replay as a foul ball.

The Yankees improved to 36-32 with the win while the Blue Jays fell below .500 at 33-34 with their fourth straight loss.