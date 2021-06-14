67th Buffalo AAABA season is under way

The Buffalo Firefighters Local 282 AAABA league's 67th season is officially under way and will resume with two games on Tuesday evening.

Four-time defending champion Royal Printing will face KC Curve at St. Francis in Athol Springs, and All-In Sports will meet LDC Edge at Delaware Park. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m.

Last Saturday, Orville's faced Pro Core Sports in the league opener. The game was suspended because of darkness and will be completed at a later date.

It will be the last season that Jack Lawler will serve as president of the league. Lawler has more than 30 years of service with the league.

"It's a healthy league," Royal Printing general manager Bob Carnevale said. "We're starting to get a lot of good baseball people involved again."

League membership has dropped from 10 to eight teams, but that is because two members fielded a second team to accommodate players who were unable to play in summer collegiate leagues that shut down in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.