67th Buffalo AAABA season is under way

The Buffalo Firefighters Local 282 AAABA league's 67th season is officially under way and will resume with two games on Tuesday evening.
Four-time defending champion Royal Printing will face KC Curve at St. Francis in Athol Springs, and All-In Sports will meet LDC Edge at Delaware Park. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m.
Last Saturday, Orville's faced Pro Core Sports in the league opener. The game was suspended because of darkness and will be completed at a later date.
It will be the last season that Jack Lawler will serve as president of the league. Lawler has more than 30 years of service with the league.
"It's a healthy league," Royal Printing general manager Bob Carnevale said. "We're starting to get a lot of good baseball people involved again."
League membership has dropped from 10 to eight teams, but that is because two members fielded a second team to accommodate players who were unable to play in summer collegiate leagues that shut down in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Long-time coach Nick Bonifacio, director of the Butler-Mitchell Boys Club for more than 30 years, will manage the Royal Printing team. Orville's is a new franchise in the league. Other teams are Niagara Thunderwolves and Full Circuit Power, whose openers have been delayed because of the lateness of the Section VI high school playoffs. Each team will play a 14-game regular season schedule, followed by playoffs.
The AAABA will play league games at Dawson Field, which has been refurbished by Bruce Stutz and Paul Giordano, taking over the facility in an agreement with the Village of Depew after it had fallen into disrepair. Dawson opened with a AAABA exhibition game two weeks ago, with Orville's defeating LDC 5-3.