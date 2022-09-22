Barger, Bisons roll past Red Wings, 10-2

The Buffalo Bisons broke out the lumber Thursday in support of a four-hitter by their usual committee of pitchers.

Third baseman Addison Barger hit two home runs as the Herd cruised to a 10-2 victory over the visiting Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field.

Barger’s second homer was part of a six-run sixth inning that broke the game open.

The Bisons (74-68) got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Both runs came as the result of wild pitches. The first scored Chris Bec and the second scored Nathan Lukes.

Buffalo added two more runs in the fifth on solo homers by Lukes, his 11th, and Barger to make it 4-0.

After the Wings (65-79) answered with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, Buffalo pulled away in the bottom of that inning.

Lukes’ RBI single to center scored John Aiello to make it 5-2. Rafael Lantigua added a two-run single that plated Trevor Schwecke and Bec to give Buffalo the 7-2 lead and Barger capped the onslaught with a three-run homer to right that scored Lukes and Lantigua.

Nick Allgeyer, the second of the Herd’s five pitchers, struck out six batters in 2 2/3 innings and improved his record to 6-6. He walked two and allowed just one hit.

Stater Jose DeLeon pitched 2 1/3 scoreless and struck out four, Of the 40 pitches he threw, 24 went for strikes.

Lukes was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Buffalo finished with 11 hits.

The series continues Friday at 6:05.