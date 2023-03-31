As has seemingly become custom, the Buffalo Bandits and Toronto Rock meet again with the top spot in the East at stake.

Buffalo (11-3) visits the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton to face Toronto (11-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday in a game nationally televised by ESPNU.

The Bandits won the first meeting of the season, 11-8, on Dec. 17 at FirstOntario Centre. The Bandits held the Rock to just one goal in the second and third quarter combined. Matt Vinc had 52 saves on 60 shots.

The teams meet again April 22 at KeyBank Center, in the second-to-last week of the regular season, in a game that could decide the East regular-season champion and have playoff seeding ramifications.

Buffalo is coming off a 7-6 overtime victory at West leader San Diego. Steve Priolo scored 52 seconds into the extra period for the game-winner after the Bandits had battled back into the game in regulation. Vinc stopped 49 of 55 shots in holding the Seals to less than 10 goals for the first time this season.

Toronto also narrowly posted a victory, 11-9, against Albany. A goal in the final minute by Latrell Harris clinched the victory after the FireWolves had climbed within one. Dan Craig had three goals and two assists in the win.

The game will have a different radio home this week, airing on 107.3 FM and 1400 AM with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m.