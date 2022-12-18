Bandits use strong second quarter to get first win of the season

It was a milestone kind of night as the Buffalo Bandits won their first game of the season, 11-8, against the Toronto Rock in Hamilton, Ont.

Kyle Buchanan had a goal and three assists to surpass 500 career points.

Nick Weiss had two assists to reach 100 points for his career.

Dalton Sulver scored the first goal of his National Lacrosse League career.

The Bandits (1-1) used a five-goal second quarter to take the lead and never relinquished the advantage. Five different players scored in the quarter to give the Bandits an 8-4 halftime lead.

Three of the goals came in a span of 1 minute, 50 seconds as Josh Byrne, Sulver and Tehoka Nanticoke all scored.

Nanticoke had his second hat trick in as many games and lead the Bandits with six goals for the season.

Dhane Smith had six points (one goal, give assists). Nanticoke had four points with an assist on top of his hat trick. Chris Cloutier and Josh Byrne each two goals and two assists.

Matt Vinc made 48 saves in goal.

Brandon Robinson scored at the 6:35 mark of the third quarter for the only goal of the period to push the Bandits’ lead to 9-4. Toronto closed the gap to three goals at 10-7 with less than five minutes to play in the game but could get no closer.

The Bandits return home Dec. 30 to face Halifax at 7:30 p.m. in Key Bank Center.