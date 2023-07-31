The Buffalo Bandits are re-signing defenseman and captain Steve Priolo to one-year deal, pending league approval, the team announced on Monday.

Priolo will return for his 14th season with the franchise. He is tied for third with Rich Kilgour for most games played in franchise history with 200.

Priolo, 34, has been the team's captain since the 2017-18 season.

He comes off a 2022-23 campaign in which he recorded 19 points and a career-high 143 loose balls to help the Bandits win their fifth National League Lacrosse title. He has also been a part of the Bandits’ runner-up finishes in 2016, 2019 and 2022.

Drafted in the second round in 2009, the St. Catharine’s, Ontario, native has totaled 199 career points and ranks second in franchise history with 1,217 loose-ball recoveries.

He is a six-time finalist for NLL Defensive Player of the Year, most recently in 2022.

This past season, he set a single-season career-high with 67 penalty minutes to put him second all-time with 501 penalty minutes, trailing Billy Dee Smith’s 634. His 16 assists last season tied for second-most in his career.

Internationally, he has helped Canada win gold medals at the 2015 and 2019 World Indoor Lacrosse Championships. Currently, he is in sixth season with the Victoria Shamrocks in Canada’s box lacrosse league, the Western Lacrosse Association.