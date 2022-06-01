 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bandits to host Party in the Plaza before Game 1 of NLL Finals

  • Updated
Bandits fans cheer on their team against Halifax in the first quarter at KeyBank Center.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News file photo
The Buffalo Bandits will host a Party in the Plaza outside KeyBank Center on Saturday before Game 1 of the National Lacrosse League Finals. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the game against Colorado in the best-of-three series set for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff.

The event will include food and drinks for purchase, live music, appearances from the Bandettes and Bandits alumni and performances by the DownBeat Percussion drumline.

FeedMore WNY will host a drive during the party to help the local community including those affected by the mass shooting on the East Side. The first 1,000 fans to donate items will receive a commemorative NLL Finals poster.

Requested items include: Cereal; baby food, formula and diapers; canned tuna and chicken; canned fruits and vegetables; boxed mac and cheese, pasta, and rice; and canned soup and chili.

