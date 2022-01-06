Bandits to host eighth annual 'Tucker Out Lymphoma Night' for pediatric cancer care

The Buffalo Bandits will host the eighth annual “Tucker Out Lymphoma Night” against Toronto on Saturday at KeyBank Center, an event to raise money for pediatric cancer care and honor the late son of former Bandit and National Lacrosse League Hall of Famer Shawn Williams.

Williams was in his second stint with the Bandits when his son, Tucker, was diagnosed with Stage 3 Burkitt’s Lymphoma, the most common type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma found in children, at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. He was 8 years old when he died in December 2014.

The Bandits initially wore special “Braver than Brave” jerseys for a game against the Calgary Roughnecks on April 5, 2014. These were auctioned to raise money to help the Williams family with expenses not covered by medical insurance, including travel costs, hotel stays and meals.

The event has since become a tradition.