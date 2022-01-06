Bandits to host eighth annual 'Tucker Out Lymphoma Night' for pediatric cancer care

The Buffalo Bandits will host the eighth annual “Tucker Out Lymphoma Night” against Toronto on Saturday at KeyBank Center, an event to raise money for pediatric cancer care and honor the late son of former Bandit and National Lacrosse League Hall of Famer Shawn Williams.
Williams was in his second stint with the Bandits when his son, Tucker, was diagnosed with Stage 3 Burkitt’s Lymphoma, the most common type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma found in children, at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. He was 8 years old when he died in December 2014.
The Bandits initially wore special “Braver than Brave” jerseys for a game against the Calgary Roughnecks on April 5, 2014. These were auctioned to raise money to help the Williams family with expenses not covered by medical insurance, including travel costs, hotel stays and meals.
The event has since become a tradition.
“We had the vision of this event from the get-go during Tucker’s fight, but after he passed, it was up to us to carry on his legacy,” Shawn Williams told Bandits.com. “The legacy of how he taught us every day how to live more, laugh more, love more and always be braver than brave.”
The Bandits will again wear and auction special jerseys designed by Shawn Williams’ oldest son, Dyson, a rising junior lacrosse player at Duke University.
Williams’ daughter, Dylana, who is entering her freshman year with the women’s lacrosse team at the University of Pittsburgh, will sing “O Canada” before the game.
Williams also plans to address the crowd.
In addition to auctioning off the jerseys, the Bandits will also auction the balls used to score every goal, signed by the goal scorer, and offer a “lacrosse ball surprise.” Each Bandits player has signed 500 balls, which are being sold at random for $10 apiece. They can be traded for a ball signed by a different player for an additional $5 donation. All proceeds go toward pediatric cancer care.
Tucker Out Lymphoma Night has raised more than $150,000 for pediatric cancer care, benefitting initiatives including the PUNT Foundation, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and The Hospital for Sick Children.